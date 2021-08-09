Special Weather Statement issued for Livingston, Northern Tangipahoa, Southern Tangipahoa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Livingston; Northern Tangipahoa; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Helena A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern St. Helena, northeastern Livingston and west central Tangipahoa Parishes through 415 PM CDT At 346 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Montpelier, or 9 miles southwest of Amite, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and torrential downpours. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Greensburg, Amite, Amite City, Independence, Roseland and Montpelier. This includes Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 40 and 51. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH