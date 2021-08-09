Severe Weather Statement issued for Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 16:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kent A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR WEST CENTRAL KENT AND NORTHEASTERN CAROLINE COUNTIES At 449 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sandtown, or 13 miles southwest of Dover, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Goldsboro, Sandtown, Henderson and Marydel. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH