Chambers County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Chambers, Lee by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 15:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Chambers; Lee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Lee and southern Chambers Counties through 415 PM CDT At 349 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Sturkie, or near Lafayette. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Opelika, Lafayette, La Fayette, Cusseta, Chambers County Lake, Huguley, Sturkie, Oak Bowery, Trammel Crossroads, Ridge Grove, Buffalo, West Chambers and Mount Jefferson. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

