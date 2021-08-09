Special Weather Statement issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 15:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Clay A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Clay County through 415 PM CDT At 348 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Parkdale, or 8 miles north of Goodwater. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ashland, Cleveland Crossroads, Roselle and Millerville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH