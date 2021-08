Meyer and assistant head coach Charlie Strong traveled to Henderson’s residence to meet with him recently, Strong said Tuesday (via John Reid of the Florida Times-Union). Henderson has been on the field for just two of the Jaguars’ 11 practices at training camp. He spent time on Jacksonville’s reserve/COVID-19 list and missed the offseason program due to shoulder labrum surgery. Before the shoulder injury cut his season short, Henderson started eight games as a rookie. He has not been a steady participant since that midseason injury.