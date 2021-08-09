NBCUniversal Hit By Covid Outbreaks, According To County Records, Amid High Rate Of Infections In Los Angeles

As Delta variant cases continue at high levels in Los Angeles County, outbreaks on sets, studio lots and facilities continue as well.

On Monday, the county’s Covid -19 reporting page indicated there had been an NBC Universal Productions outbreak at the address for Santa Clarita’s Firestone Ranch . The county site indicates seven associated infections.

Also this morning, there were three Covid cases reported on the Universal Studios Lot tied to the Jurassic Park Show Bldg.

Deadline reached out to NBCU for comment on both the outbreaks and received the following from a Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson:

“The health and safety of our guests and team members is our top priority. We continue to work closely with health officials and continue to adhere to all our health and safety protocols.”

In late July, NBC Universal Post Production in Universal City reported four infections.

Also in late July, Deadline broke the news of an outbreak of five cases related to CBS’s S.W.A.T. at Santa Clarita Studios North of Los Angeles. Deadline learned that those infections did not interfere with production.

There were another six cases at Santa Clarita Studios last week. Those cases were also attributed to Topanga Productions, which produces S.W.A.T. , but the specifics of the cases were not immediately clear.

Over the course of last week, daily reported Covid infections in Los Angeles County rose from 2,067 on Tuesday to 4,283 on Saturday. That’s about a 107% rise in just five days.

Local Health officials have said that some — but not all — of the rise is likely due to increased testing as schools ramp up again and more employers mandate tests for unvaccinated employees. In a briefing Thursday with reporters they held out hope that the county may be seeing some sort of leveling off.