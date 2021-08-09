Microbes Turn Back the Clock as Research Discovers Their Potential to Reverse Aging in the Brain
Summary: The gut microbiome can be harnessed to reverse age-related brain deterioration and restore cognitive function, researchers report. Research from APC Microbiome Ireland (APC) at University College Cork (UCC) published today in the leading international scientific journal Nature Aging introduces a novel approach to reverse aspects of aging-related deterioration in the brain and cognitive function via the microbes in the gut.neurosciencenews.com
Comments / 0