Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Microbes Turn Back the Clock as Research Discovers Their Potential to Reverse Aging in the Brain

By Featured Neuroscience
Neuroscience News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummary: The gut microbiome can be harnessed to reverse age-related brain deterioration and restore cognitive function, researchers report. Research from APC Microbiome Ireland (APC) at University College Cork (UCC) published today in the leading international scientific journal Nature Aging introduces a novel approach to reverse aspects of aging-related deterioration in the brain and cognitive function via the microbes in the gut.

neurosciencenews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Aging#Brain Health#Microbes#Original Research#University College Cork#Ucc Research#Apc Microbiome Ireland#Nature Aging#The Brain Gut Microbiota#Research Innovation#Sfi Research Centre#Ucc Contact#Ucc Image
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Related
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Eat This Once a Day, Your Dementia Risk Increases, Study Says

Whether it's a breakfast ritual or a post-dinner treat, some people have a favorite food they love so much that they can't help but eat it every day. But according to research, including one food in particular in your daily diet can significantly increase your risk of dementia. Read on to see what you might want to cut back on.
HealthInverse

Scientists discover a “mind-blowing” link between gut health and age reversal

To stave off the effects of aging, one might use retinol creams or play Sudoku. But maybe we should be focusing on something different altogether. Scientists have known for the past two decades that the metropolis home to trillions of bacteria in your belly — the gut microbiome — is also central to mental health, the immune system, and more.
Healthspring.org.uk

The Simple Sign That Your Brain Is Healthy

The study used data from 475,397 people in the UK. A strong handgrip is a simple sign that your brain is healthy, new research finds. The study of almost half a million people found that stronger people — as measured by grip strength — performed better on tests of reaction speed, memory and logical problem solving.
HealthInverse

4 scientific reasons why sleep is so closely linked to death

You can sleep when you’re dead, but too little sleep may also bring you closer to, well, death. It may be a morbid idea, but that doesn’t make it untrue. Sleep, countless studies show, is essential. Fragmented sleep both leads to future stress and prolonged anger. Yet, we are incredibly bad at sleeping. According to the CDC, one in three Americans are sleep deprived — and that was before the pandemic made it worse.
Posted by
EatThis

This Supplement Can Raise Your Heart Attack Risk, Experts Say

During the same week the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) said it would not recommend that taking vitamins and supplements can prevent heart disease and cancer, a new study has come out saying one of the most popular supplements out there may be dangerous to a subset of those who are prescribed it. The supplement—Omega-3 fatty acids—is the third most popular in America, according to one recent ConsumerLab survey, with 52% of respondents saying they have taken it in the past year (it was beaten only by magnesium and Vitamin D). Read on to see if you may be in danger—from this and 3 other supplements—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy