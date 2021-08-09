Cancel
Bentley Set To Make A Massive Splash At Monterey Car Week

By Sebastian Cenizo
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 7 days ago
Bentley has been having a phenomenal 2021 so far, so it seems fitting that the British luxury automaker will be showing off a little at Monterey Car Week. Bentley has announced that it will be unveiling a new Collections car, along with offerings from the Classic and Coachbuilt portfolios, marking the first time that all three Mulliner portfolios appear together. In addition, four other Bentley models will make their global debuts, including the first of the Bentley Hybrid range. But just like a TV ad, there's more! The Beyond100 strategy will be presented, as will the Unifying Spur and the bio-fueled GT3 Pikes Peak.

