Judge denies request to expedite Britney Spears conservatorship hearing

© Getty Images

A judge has denied the request of pop singer Britney Spears’s attorney to expedite the hearing in her conservatorship case, NBC News reported.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny handed down the order on Monday after Spears’s attorney Mathew Rosengart filed the request last week to schedule a hearing on his client’s case.

The filed motion said Spears, 39, suffered “emotionally, psychologically, and financially” because of the conservatorship.

Spears is seeking to remove her father, Jamie Spears, as conservator of her estate.

The petition will now be reviewed at a court hearing on Sept. 29, according to NBC.

Jamie Spears has argued against his removal, saying the pop star is "mentally sick" and could be subject to “involuntary psychiatric hospitalization,” according to NBC.

The “Toxic” singer’s ongoing legal battle has taken center stage in 2021, with Republican and Democratic lawmakers sharing their support for the pop star and introducing legislation that addresses the ongoing issue of conservatorship.