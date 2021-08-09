LOOK: Isaiah Thomas scores 81 points at Crawsover Pro-Am game

Isaiah Thomas’ basketball career has been a rollercoaster. The diminutive 5’ 9” point guard was selected by the Sacramento Kings in 2011 with the final pick in the NBA Draft. He toiled in obscurity on lousy Kings and Suns teams for the first four years of his career, before being dealt to the Celtics in 2015. There he exploded, being named to back-to-back NBA All-Star teams in 2016 and 2017, finishing 5th in MVP voting, and memorably playing through the heartbreaking death of his sister during the Celtics’ playoff run.