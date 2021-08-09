Cancel
LOOK: Isaiah Thomas scores 81 points at Crawsover Pro-Am game

By Chris Bengel
CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeteran point guard Isaiah Thomas is proving that he can still score at will. On Sunday, the former Boston Celtics star scored 81 points in a Crawsover Pro-Am game in Seattle. Thomas had scored 40 points in the first half, which is something that he never did at the NBA level.

www.cbssports.com

