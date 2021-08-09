LOOK: Isaiah Thomas scores 81 points at Crawsover Pro-Am game

Los Angeles Lakers, Isaiah Thomas, LaMarcus Aldridge, Kevin Love, DeMarcus Cousins, Los Angeles, James Ennis, Mac McClung, National Basketball Association, Chase Senior. Los Angeles Lakers rumors are still revolving around NBA Free Agency after the Lakers spent heavily to revamp their roster. Could the Lakers go out and bring in Isaiah Thomas? What would it take to sign LaMarcus Aldridge, Paul Millsap or James Ennis? What is the starting 5 going to look like for Los Angeles + is Kevin Love heading to the Lakers? Chat Sports host Chase Senior answers those questions and more in today’s Lakers rumors mailbag. Subscribe to The Los Angeles Lakers Report for more Lakers news and rumors: https://www.youtube.com/lakerstv?sub_... - Sign Isaiah Thomas? - Sign LaMarcus Aldridge?
Comments / 0