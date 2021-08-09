Cancel
Palm Springs, CA

How to set up your digital vaccine record and scan the QR code

By Madison Weil
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 7 days ago
Bars and restaurants on Arenas Street in Palm Springs are officially asking customers to show proof of being vaccinated or alternatively, a negative COVID-19 test before coming inside. Starting on August 26th, this will be standard for all bars and restaurants in Palm Springs.

With the new rules about to go into effect, some questions have been raised about what businesses will be checking.

“They’ll be expected to ask the patron for some kind of proof. There are a variety of ways that can be done,” explained Justin Clifton, City Manager, Palm Springs.

While carrying your physical vaccine card along with an ID is an option, Clifton says many are opting for the digital vaccine record instead.

You can access your digital record by visiting http://myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov/ . You’ll be asked to enter your information, create a PIN number, and then texted a link to access your record on your device.

Your record will show a unique scannable QR code and contain your name and date of vaccination.

The QR code cannot be scanned by the photo app on your phone. Businesses can download an app called the Smart Health Card Verifier App that can be used to scan the unique QR codes and verify someone's information.


