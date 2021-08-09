Caught-On Camera: Pickup truck careens into parked cars causing major damage

Neighbors were quick to jump into action after a pickup truck careened into parked cars Friday night on O'Donnell Street.

"It was a total mess," said Ron Legler. "It looked like a war zone."

Legler's home surveillance cameras were one of many in the neighborhood showed the accident unfold.

"It came at such a high rate of speed and then just hit our neighbors' cars," he said.

Video shared with WMAR-2 News shows the pickup crashing into multiple parked cars in the 3500 block of O'Donnell around 11:56. A grey Nissan Altima and a white Audi were severely damaged in the crash.

At one point a male passenger is seen being ejected from the pickup truck. He appears to land on the Audi before falling to the ground. Moments later he's seen getting back up and walking in the street.

"We have a doctor in the neighborhood," said Legler. "They went to help the two people to make sure they didn't move their heads. It was amazing. We all came together."

Paramedics also responded to treat the individuals, who according to investigators, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

"We're glad no one was seriously hurt," said Legler. "This could have been much worse. Luckily it didn't hit a person, a home or a gas meter."

The cause of the crash is still under investigations. Speed and alcohol may have been a contributing factor for the lose vehicle control.

Neighbors are hoping the video being shared serves as a reminder for people to be more careful.

"This neighborhood is highly walkable, there's a lot of foot traffic," said Legler. "The intersection can be dangerous. We just want everyone to be safe."