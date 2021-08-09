Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Caught-On Camera: Pickup truck careens into parked cars causing major damage

By Dave Detling
Posted by 
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bs2Q8_0bMZ8H8L00

Neighbors were quick to jump into action after a pickup truck careened into parked cars Friday night on O'Donnell Street.

"It was a total mess," said Ron Legler. "It looked like a war zone."

Legler's home surveillance cameras were one of many in the neighborhood showed the accident unfold.

"It came at such a high rate of speed and then just hit our neighbors' cars," he said.

Video shared with WMAR-2 News shows the pickup crashing into multiple parked cars in the 3500 block of O'Donnell around 11:56. A grey Nissan Altima and a white Audi were severely damaged in the crash.

At one point a male passenger is seen being ejected from the pickup truck. He appears to land on the Audi before falling to the ground. Moments later he's seen getting back up and walking in the street.

"We have a doctor in the neighborhood," said Legler. "They went to help the two people to make sure they didn't move their heads. It was amazing. We all came together."

Paramedics also responded to treat the individuals, who according to investigators, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

"We're glad no one was seriously hurt," said Legler. "This could have been much worse. Luckily it didn't hit a person, a home or a gas meter."

The cause of the crash is still under investigations. Speed and alcohol may have been a contributing factor for the lose vehicle control.

Neighbors are hoping the video being shared serves as a reminder for people to be more careful.

"This neighborhood is highly walkable, there's a lot of foot traffic," said Legler. "The intersection can be dangerous. We just want everyone to be safe."

Comments / 0

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cars#Camera#Traffic Accident#Wmar 2 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
Related
Lee County, FLWINKNEWS.com

Caught on Camera: Lightning hits truck in Lee County

Lightning hit a truck in Southwest Florida and it was caught on camera. The owner of that truck spoke to WINK News. The moment that lightning hit Jack Foraker’s 2020 Ford Ranger was pretty scary. “Just sounded like a shotgun blast to the back of my truck. And then yeah, it was. It was pretty scary,” Foraker said.
Florida Statecbs12.com

Florida shootout caught on camera

TOWN 'N COUNTRY, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are looking for at least two people involved in a shootout in Florida, and it's all caught on camera. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office released video of the shootout in Town 'N County in an effort to the find the shooters. The shooting...
Omaha, NEKETV.com

Warning for drivers after car thief is caught on camera

It was a crime of opportunity. It is a lesson to drivers everywhere. Early Sunday morning, July 25th, two people pulled into the parking lot of a convenience store near 72nd and Blondo then went inside without locking the doors. A man sitting with some other people in a pickup...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Police Officer, 2 Others Hospitalized After Vehicle Crashes Into Squad Car In North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis police officer and two other people were hospitalized Sunday after a vehicle slammed into a squad car on the city’s north side. The Minneapolis Police Department says the collision happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Lowry and Emmerson avenues. Investigators say that preliminary information suggests that a vehicle ran a red light on Lowry, hit a squad car in the intersection and then collided with a third car. All three people injured in the crash suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police say. Ambulances brought them to area hospitals for treatment. The crash is under investigation by the department’s traffic unit. Police say the squad car was in non-emergency mode (no flashing lights) at the time of the crash. This is a developing story. Check back for more.   More On WCCO.com: St. Thomas GOP Chair Gisela Castro Medina Arrested In Florida On Sex Trafficking Charges New Model Allows 3M Employees To Choose How And Where They Work Maple Grove Residential Burglaries Increase Due To Surge In Auto Theft GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan Pushes Back After More Republicans Call For Her Ouster
Trenton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Pickup truck ends up on top of parked car after crash in Trenton

TRENTON (MERCER)– A pickup truck came to a stop on top of a parked vehicle following a crash Sunday evening. It happened some time after 5:30 pm on 2nd Street. It appears the BMW t-boned the Ford pickup truck before the truck rolled on top of the parked Toyota Camry. The crash was cleaned up by Affordable Towing. It is unclear if anyone was injured.
Saratoga Springs, UTABC 4

Truck crashes into Utah Walmart, driver blames floor mat

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah County Walmart is in need of some repairs after a pickup truck crashed into its storefront on Sunday. Saratoga Springs Police say a man was in the parking lot around 7 p.m. Sunday when the floor mat of the truck reportedly began causing issues around the gas pedal.
Oakland, CAEast Bay Times

Oakland streets evacuated after car crash caused major gas leak

OAKLAND — Several residential streets in Oakland’s Acorn neighborhood were evacuated Saturday afternoon after a car crash caused a major gas leak, authorities said. Just past noon, a driver in the 1000 block of Seventh Street collided with a gas meter alongside a residential apartment complex, authorities said. A few blocks away, police responding to the shooting of a woman outside a market heard the crash and quickly arrived at the accident.
klkntv.com

Semi-truck fire caught on camera in Bennet

BENNET, Neb. (KLKN) – A Bennet resident was able to get the moments after a semi-truck burst into flames on camera. Tamara Simpson did a Facebook live walking us through the fire and fire department working to put out the flames. The fire happened right on Highway 43 near Elm...
Panama City Beach, FLWJHG-TV

Bicyclist vs pickup truck collision

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a crash between a bicyclist and a pickup truck at the intersection of Front Beach Road and Hinson Ave. Officials say the exact way in which the crash happened is still under investigation. The cyclist is a 61-year-old man...
Lake County, FLclick orlando

Pickup truck crashes into church in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla., – A pickup truck crashed into a church in Lake County on Tuesday night. This happened at the Santo Toribio Romo Catholic Church on Myers Boulevard in Mascotte. Lake County firefighters said the power went out in parts of Mascotte and Groveland. [TRENDING: DeSantis: We are not...
Tampa, FLcbs12.com

Pickup truck crashes through Waffle House in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — Five people went to the hospital after a pickup truck crashed into a Waffle House. No word yet on what caused the driver to plow through the restaurant on Sunday afternoon in Tampa. Video from the scene shows the truck crashed through the dining area. An...
Poplar Bluff, MOKFVS12

Man caught on camera breaking into car wash coin machine

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Poplar Bluff Police are again investigating more coin machine break ins at a businesses. This time the targets were car washes. The owner of the Car Wash on Pine Street told police a suspect caused up to $8,000 in damages early Thursday morning, August 12.
Lemon Grove, CAonscene.tv

DUI Driver Causes Major Damage to House | Lemon Grove

07.31.2021 | 2:07 AM | LEMON GROVE – The male driver and his male passenger were speeding down the hill on Massachusetts Ave. and didn’t make the bend in the road. Their vehicle left the roadway and entered a yard, where it dislodged several large rocks and sent them flying.
Baltimore, MDWBAL Radio

Truck careens into parked cars after crash on O'Donnell Street

(WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO, Courtesy Ron Legler) A pickup truck careened into parked cars overnight after a three-vehicle crash in Brewers Hill. Surveillance video sent to 11 News shows a pickup truck crashing into parked cars in the 3500 block of O'Donnell Street. The video (warning: graphic video) appears to show a person ejected from the pickup truck.
Durant, OKKTEN.com

SOSU car part thieves caught on camera

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) -- Police said two men on the campus of Southeastern Oklahoma State University were observed on surveillance footage after sawing off a car's catalytic converter. This is just one of the many cases of the pollution control device being removed from vehicles across Texoma. State Farm reports...

Comments / 0

Community Policy