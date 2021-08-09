Cancel
Nissan Is Considering a Compact Pickup Truck, Too: Report

Something smaller than the Frontier might be on the way, and it'd likely run on battery power. Nissan is working to reposition itself in the United States by building more cars and trucks that buyers actually like. While it could go on selling a zillion Rogues every year, that's not really earning the affection of potential return customers. Instead, as Automotive News reports, the brand seems to be considering a return to the segment it helped create in this country by way of a small pickup truck. This time, though, it'd probably run on battery power.

