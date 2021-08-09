Nissan Is Considering a Compact Pickup Truck, Too: Report

With the global economy recently taking a knockout blow due to the global pandemic, some believe that capitalism as we know it might be drawing to a close. As unlikely as this seems, big changes in the global financial system are taking place. A few months back Tesla CEO Elon Musk promised customers the ability to buy Tesla cars with Bitcoin, but quickly reneged on that. Now there's an even more radical payment option from Toyota in Brazil. The Japanese car manufacturer will allow farmers to pay for a brand new Toyota Hilux - the foreign equivalent to the US Toyota Tacoma - in corn or soy. The trading program, named Toyota Barter, has been operating since 2019, and as Brazil's banks tighten borrowing requirements due to high inflation and stagnant growth, The demand for these types of trade deals has skyrocketed.