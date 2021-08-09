No arrests more than one year after 12-year-old boy was shot and paralyzed in his own home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s been more than a year since Darrielle Rucker, 13, was shot and paralyzed in his own home.

To this day, there is still no justice for Darrielle; the shooter is still out there.

“We want answers. My grandson deserves answers,” Darielle’s grandmother Tiffany H. said.

Darielle was 12 at the time when he and his mother were shot inside their home last August. Tiffany said his mother has been recovering well.

The shooter ran from the scene and hasn’t been caught since.

His little sister was also home at the time of the shooting. Tiffany said the family was enjoying their night when someone approached their window.

“Someone came to the house, knocked on the window, and as a kid you’re going to respond and look out. The shooters were on the outside and they shot up the house,” Tiffany said.

One stray bullet left Darrielle confined to a wheelchair. It’s been a long road of recovery this past year.

“He will get that strength back again, and he’s taking it day by day. He’s a fighter,” Tiffany said.

Tiffany said no new information has come to light, so they need the community to step up.

“Someone speak up and say something. Send anonymous calls. Send anonymous emails,” Tiffany said.

The family has since moved out of their home because they felt unsafe.

According to crime maps, there have been 139 reported crimes in the last six months within a half-mile of the crime scene on College Circle South. 29 of those were reported assaults.

Four of those reports were shooting or throwing a deadly missile into an occupied dwelling.

If you know something about the crime that occurred on the 1900 block of College Circle South on Aug. 1, 2020, you can report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers for a reward of up to $5,000.

“We’re living in a time where there’s so much crime going on with unanswered questions,” Tiffany said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe which can be found here.

