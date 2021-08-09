Prospect of COVID-19 booster shots for most vulnerable population

The question of whether we'll need booster shots has come up again and again since vaccines to protect against COVID-19 were first authorized in the United States. Right now, "fully vaccinated" means you have gotten two shots of one of the mRNA vaccines (made by Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna) or you have gotten the single-dose vaccine manufactured by Johnson & Johnson, and you're two weeks out from the last shot in either case. But could that change? Will vaccinated people need to go back for another shot?