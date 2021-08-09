Prospect of COVID-19 booster shots for most vulnerable population
Interview with Dr. Martin Blaser, professor of medicine and infectious diseases at Rutgers University. The risk posed by the delta variant of the coronavirus has federal health officials reevaluating booster shots for the most vulnerable residents. The Food and Drug Administration, according to reports, is expected to fast-track reviews of vaccine data, speeding efforts to authorize an extra dose or booster shot for the millions of immunocompromised Americans.www.njspotlight.com
