Newsday's Bob Glauber honored by Pro Football Hall of Fame for 36-year reporting career

Peyton Manning is a tough act to follow, but Bob Glauber did just that on Sunday, and he gave the newly inducted Hall of Fame quarterback a gentle ribbing in the process. Upon being presented the Pro Football Writers of America’s Bill Nunn Jr. Award during the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021 induction ceremony, Newsday NFL columnist Glauber said, "Career achievement award? How about having Peyton Manning as your warm-up act in Canton, Ohio? Good job out of you, Peyton. By the way, they gave me 10 minutes."