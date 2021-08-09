Update: Eaton Co. Sheriff identifies body found in Delta Township

UPDATE: The body found Monday in Delta Township has been identified. The Eaton Co. Sheriff's office has identified him as 40-year-old Matt Compton from Lansing.

An investigation into the cause of death, and whether or not it was a criminal act is ongoing.

The Eaton County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police say they found a body in a wooded area of Delta Township near Davis and Guinea Roads.

The man's body was found near where a vehicle was located that is associated with missing person, Matt Compton.

Compton was last seen at 10am Sunday, August 1 at the VFW hall at 3104 W. St. Joseph Ave in Lansing after being dropped off by a friend.

His vehicle was later found abandoned on a rural dirt road in the area of Nixon, Mt.Hope, and Davis Hwy.

ECSO detectives are investigating.

If anyone has any information that can help investigators, please contact Det. Aaron Campbell at 517-323-8489.

