NFL Tiger gives injury update

By Staff Reports
Posted by 
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CTY0f_0bMZ6uu400

A former Clemson defensive lineman is back on track after suffering a season-ending injury in the NFL in 2020.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader missed the final 11 games of last season after injuring his quad in Week 5.

Reader told reporters recently that he feels “pretty good” and is ready for preseason action.

“I think it’s super important for me just to get those live game reps, just get more confidence in that leg,” Reader said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer . I think I feel pretty good. I’m not really favoring it. I don’t think about it when I’m playing.”

Reader, who signed a four-year, $53 million contract with the Bengals prior to last season, tallied 19 tackles in five games before the injury.

Reader spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Houston Texans from 2016-19 after being selected by the franchise in the fifth round (166th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.

For his career, Reader has recorded 158 total tackles and 6.5 sacks.

The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

