Former Clarksville councilman, wife charged with fraud, perjury

A former Clarksville councilman and his wife were indicted on fraud and perjury charges, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Richard Garrett and Laquvia Garrett were booked into the Montgomery County Jail Friday afternoon, with bonds set at $8,000 and $6,500, respectively.

The TBI found that the couple violated election laws. During the investigation, agents learned that they were responsible for perjury and voter registration fraud.

On Aug. 3, the Montgomery County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Richard with one count of perjury and two counts of voter registration fraud, and Laquvia with one count of perjury and one count of voter registration fraud.