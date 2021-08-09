Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarksville, TN

Former Clarksville councilman, wife charged with fraud, perjury

By Rebekah Hammonds
Posted by 
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ViRNJ_0bMZ6nyD00

A former Clarksville councilman and his wife were indicted on fraud and perjury charges, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Richard Garrett and Laquvia Garrett were booked into the Montgomery County Jail Friday afternoon, with bonds set at $8,000 and $6,500, respectively.

The TBI found that the couple violated election laws. During the investigation, agents learned that they were responsible for perjury and voter registration fraud.

On Aug. 3, the Montgomery County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Richard with one count of perjury and two counts of voter registration fraud, and Laquvia with one count of perjury and one count of voter registration fraud.

Comments / 1

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksville, TN
Montgomery County, TN
Government
Clarksville, TN
Government
County
Montgomery County, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perjury#Voter Registration#Tbi#Laquvia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Mount Juliet police arrest Arkansas fugitive

A fugitive out of Arkansas was arrested in Mount Juliet overnight, according to Mount Juliet police. Officers stopped the 40-year-old man on Devonshire Drive for a vehicle equipment violation. During the traffic stop, they learned he was a wanted fugitive out of Arkansas, as well as Wilson County.
Murfreesboro, TNPosted by
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

$10K reward offered in unsolved 2019 Murfreesboro murder

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the conviction in an unsolved Murfreesboro murder . During the early hours of August 2, 2019, Terrell Ray was shot and killed at the Villager Condos on Middle Tennessee Boulevard. He was 30 years old. A neighbor who heard multiple gunshots called the police and when officers arrived they found Ray lying on the sidewalk.

Comments / 1

Community Policy