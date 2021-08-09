Red Flag Warning issued for Laramie Valley, Shirley Basin, Southwest Carbon County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 14:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-09 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Laramie Valley, Shirley Basin; Southwest Carbon County RED FLAG WARNING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY MONDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 304 AND 308 FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301...302...304...305...307...308 AND 310 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 304 AND 308 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS. FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 304 AND 308 The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 304 and 308. * WIND...West winds 15 to 20 mph sustained with gusts of 30 to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity of 10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.