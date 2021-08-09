Cancel
Albany County, WY

Fire Weather Watch issued for Niobrara, Lower Elevations of Converse, Thunder Basin National Grassland by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Niobrara, Lower Elevations of Converse, Thunder Basin National Grassland; North Laramie Range, Medicine Bow NF; Platte, Goshen, Central and Eastern Laramie; Sierra Madre Range, Medicine Bow NF; Snowy Range, Medicine Bow NF RED FLAG WARNING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY MONDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 304 AND 308 FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301...302...304...305...307...308 AND 310 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 302, 305, 307, AND 310 The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 301.Fire weather zone 302.Fire weather zone 305.Fire weather zone 307.Fire weather zone 310. * WIND...WEST WINDS AT 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 30 MPH. * HUMIDITY...LOW HUMIDITY 10 TO 15 PERCENT. * HAINES...5 OR 6 * THUNDERSTORMS...NO THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

alerts.weather.gov

Related
Environment
