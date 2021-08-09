Special Weather Statement issued for Atlantic, Cumberland, Gloucester by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Atlantic; Cumberland; Gloucester A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Atlantic, northeastern Cumberland and southeastern Gloucester Counties through 515 PM EDT At 445 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Buena, or near Vineland, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Vineland, Millville, Cumberland, Buena, Estell Manor, Newfield, Dorothy, Mizpah, Folsom and Collings Lakes. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH