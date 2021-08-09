Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Logan, Simpson, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allen; Logan; Simpson; Warren Elevated Heat Index Readings in the Bowling Green Region Areas around Bowling Green and points west and south have missed out on thunderstorms so far, allowing heat index readings to creep above 100 degrees this afternoon. Limit time outside this afternoon and avoid direct sunlight. Drink plenty of water.alerts.weather.gov
