Special Weather Statement issued for Meriwether, Troup by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 10:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Meriwether; Troup A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF WESTERN MERIWETHER, NORTHEASTERN TROUP AND SOUTHWESTERN COWETA COUNTIES THROUGH 515 PM EDT At 445 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was near Louise, or 9 miles east of LaGrange...moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include LaGrange, Greenville, Hogansville, Lone Oak, Saint Marks, Stovall, Mountville, Big Springs, Durand, Louise, Harris City and Odessadale. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25IN MAX WIND GUST...40MPH