Pecos County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Pecos, Reeves County Plains by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 15:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Pecos; Reeves County Plains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Pecos and southeastern Reeves Counties through 430 PM CDT At 346 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 22 miles west of Fort Stockton, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Firestone Test Track. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 231 and 246. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

