Boone County, IL

Tornado Warning issued for Boone, Winnebago by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 15:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Boone; Winnebago The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Winnebago County in north central Illinois Southern Boone County in north central Illinois * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 346 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Cherry Valley, or near Belvidere, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Belvidere around 350 PM CDT. Including the following interstates I-39 between mile markers 121 and 123. I-90 between mile markers 16 and 29. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

alerts.weather.gov

