Investing.com -- U.S. stock markets opened mostly lower on Monday amid concerns over slower growth in China and faster viral spread in the U.S. Data released overnight showed the Chinese economy slowed markedly in July, against a backdrop of characteristically aggressive efforts to stamp out local outbreaks of Covid-19 in China. The measures are yet to succeed in full, and one of the terminals at Nangbo-Zhonshuan, the world's third-largest container port, remains shut on Monday after being closed last week.