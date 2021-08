BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Today, the mother of a cold case murder victim will be speaking out five years after her son was killed. In 2016, Roger Cheatham was killed in a shooting at a residence on 31st Ave North in Birmingham. A witness told investigators that Cheatham and his neighbor were inside the home when three masked men forced their way in and held them at gunpoint while searching the home. When the three men found what they were seeking, Cheatham and his neighbor were shot. Cheatham died while the neighbor survived. Police say that the residence was a known drug house.