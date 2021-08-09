Cancel
West Memphis, AR

West Memphis firefighter, wife arrested on domestic battery charges

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 6 days ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A West Memphis firefighter and his wife were arrested on domestic battery charges.

The incident happened Sunday night.

Kevin and Kelly Brawner were arrested and charged with 3rd-Degree Domestic Battering.

Communications Director City of West Memphis Nick Coulter said in a statement.

“The West Memphis Fire Department is aware of the arrest of one of our employees in relation to a domestic dispute that took place on Sunday, August 8, 2021. This is a personnel matter that is under further review by the administration at this time.”

Both were released from jail after posting bond.

