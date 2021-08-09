Cancel
West Mifflin, PA

Police: Man overdosed, shot at EMT’s, before being arrested at West Mifflin Burlington store

By Amy Hudak, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
CLAIRTON, Pa. — A large number of police units and a SWAT team descended on a house on Wylie Avenue in Clairton Monday evening in connection with a man arrested in a neighboring community.

Investigators said around 2:45 p.m. Monday, Allegheny County 911 was notified of a man having a medical issue inside a home. He was overdosing. Officials said after being treated, the man became combative, drew a firearm and shot at EMT’s. He then ran out of the home.

Police told Channel 11 the man made his way to the Burlington store (formerly Burlington Coat Factory) in West Mifflin where he threatened to shoot up the store. Officers were called to the store, fought with the man and eventually were able to take him into custody.

