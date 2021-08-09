Cancel
Saints Pursuing CBs, Interested In Jaguars’ C.J. Henderson

By Sam Robinson
profootballrumors.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter their efforts to trade up for a cornerback in the first round failed, the Saints are trying another upgrade avenue months later. They are exploring trade options at corner, Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com tweets. New Orleans returns Marshon Lattimore, but previous starter Janoris Jenkins became one of the team’s...

