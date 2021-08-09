Cancel
Colorado State

Hiker uninjured after being charged by bull moose in Colorado

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado shared video of the moment a hiker who stopped to film a bull moose was charged by the massive creature.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Northeast Region posted video to Twitter showing the tense moment the seemingly-calm moose suddenly turned and charged at the filming hiker in Clear Creek County.

Wildlife officials said the hiker was able to hide behind a tree, and the moose left the area after striking the tree with its antlers.

"This video is an example of being too close to a bull moose and how quickly they can decide to charge on you," the Twitter post said. "Thankfully no injuries occurred."

