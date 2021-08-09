Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Orlando police report major drop in officer self-initiated calls in 2020

By Shannon Butler, WFTV.com
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jX1P7_0bMYzT7w00

ORLANDO, Fla. — Violent crime in Orlando increased 17% from 2019 to 2020, according to the Orlando Police Department’s 2020 annual report.

The report, which was just released by the department, shows there was also a major drop in officer self-initiated calls.

Back in 2015 there were 161,732 self-initiated calls. Five years later there were just under 105,000.

Calls for services were also down last year, likely due to the pandemic.

Orlando police sent out a tweet in April telling the public that the proactive policing numbers were down by 50% since April of 2012.

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon said he doesn’t know yet if the drop in stops is a good or a bad thing.

Law enforcement officers have said they are more reactive than proactive, saying the Black Lives Matter movement calling for an end to police violence puts a spotlight on them 24/7.

Some said they are afraid that any minor incident could turn into a major one.

The chief doesn’t buy that excuse.

“I think it’s a poor excuse to not be working, in my opinion, if police officer doing everything by the book, there would be no reason to fear,” he said.

Comments / 6

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
43K+
Followers
58K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Orlando Police Department#Proactive Policing#Annual Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

8 people shot at party in New York, police say

NEW YORK — At least eight people were wounded by gunfire after two gunmen opened fire at a party Monday morning that was the scene of a music video shoot. New York police said the two unidentified shooters starting firing at about 12:30 a.m. into a crowd of nearly 150 people who were at a party on a playground outside the Eleanor Roosevelt Houses complex, WPIX reported.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Chicago shooting leaves 7-year-old girl dead, 6-year-old sister hurt

CHICAGO — A 7-year-old girl is dead and her 6-year-old sister remains in the hospital after a shooting in Chicago’s Belmont Central neighborhood, authorities said. According to the Chicago Sun-Times and WBBM-TV, the incident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of West Grand and Merrimac avenues. Chicago police said the girls’ mother was putting the children in a vehicle when gunfire erupted nearby, striking the older girl in the torso and chest, the news outlets reported. The younger girl suffered gunshot wounds to her armpit and chest, police said.
Posted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Volusia County students return to the classroom

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It’s just a matter of time before buses are on their way to schools across Volusia County. Students will return to the classroom on Monday. Channel 9 found out there will be 20 new buses for students to ride to school this year. The district transports...

Comments / 6

Community Policy