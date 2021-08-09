Cancel
Gambling

ONLINE ORIGINALS: Slim majority shows support for legalizing sports gambling in North Carolina

By Victoria Holmes
WNCT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A slim majority of North Carolinians support legalized sports gambling here, with 54% approving and 46% disapproving. But that majority increases to 80% after people were asked if they would rather have sports revenue taxed versus raising property taxes. Supporters argue that there’s already unregulated sports betting market across the state, making it legal could bring in a return on investment through tax revenue.

