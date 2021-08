OCCK Transportation has announced the addition of a Fall Pass to the CityGo “Get On & Go” program for Salina area youth aged 7-18 years old. Children will be able to purchase a Get On & Go Fall Youth Bus Pass for $10, which will be good for unlimited rides on Salina CityGo from Sept. 1 to Nov. 30. Participants must show the drivers their “Get On & Go” pass when they board the buses.