Australian fast bowler Nathan Ellis said he would forever cherish becoming the first cricketer to take a Twenty20 international hat-trick on debut, despite the visitors crashing to a 3-0 defeat in their five-match series against Bangladesh. Replacing Mitchell Starc in the starting line-up, Ellis made history when he removed Mahmudullah Riyad, Mustafizur Rahman and Mahedi Hasan in the final over of the third match in Dhaka on Friday. "It was a surreal moment," Ellis said. "To come out of the other end of it with a hat-trick -- it's not something I planned to happen or thought about happening but (it was) pretty amazing. Something I will cherish forever." "This whole tour has been a bit of a surreal experience for me."