A hard-fought bipartisan infrastructure deal on Capitol Hill still faces a number of hurdles as it moves through the Senate. Lawmakers from both parties spent months negotiating a deal that could survive an evenly split Senate and narrowly split House. Pressure from the Left forced the bipartisan group of negotiators to break the legislation into two parts: one, a bill focused primarily on roads, bridges, and other traditional infrastructure elements, and another, an ambitious spending package including everything from healthcare to climate change.