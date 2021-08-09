Cancel
Walworth County, WI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Walworth by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 15:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Walworth A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL WALWORTH COUNTY At 344 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Delavan, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Elkhorn, Abells Corners, Tibbets and Millard. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

alerts.weather.gov

