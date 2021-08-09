Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Tangipahoa, Southern Tangipahoa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northern Tangipahoa; Southern Tangipahoa A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Tangipahoa Parish through 415 PM CDT At 343 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hammond, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hammond, Independence, Natalbany, Robert and Tickfaw. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH