Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tangipahoa Parish, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Tangipahoa, Southern Tangipahoa by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northern Tangipahoa; Southern Tangipahoa A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Tangipahoa Parish through 415 PM CDT At 343 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hammond, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hammond, Independence, Natalbany, Robert and Tickfaw. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tangipahoa Parish, LA
City
Robert, LA
City
Hammond, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Southern#Natalbany
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Blue Origin sues U.S. government over SpaceX lunar lander contract

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin sued the U.S government over NASA's decision to award a $2.9 billion lunar lander contract to Elon Musk's SpaceX. Blue Origin said its lawsuit filed in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims on Friday is "an attempt to remedy the flaws in the acquisition process found in NASA’s Human Landing System."
WorldPosted by
CBS News

Afghanistan's president flees the country as Taliban moves to take Kabul

Kabul, Afghanistan — Afghanistan's embattled president left the country Sunday, joining his fellow citizens and foreigners in a stampede fleeing the advancing Taliban and signaling the end of a 20-year Western experiment aimed at remaking Afghanistan. The Taliban, who for hours had been on the outskirts of Kabul, announced soon...

Comments / 0

Community Policy