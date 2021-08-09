Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Riverside County, CA

Flood Advisory issued for Riverside, San Bernardino by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 15:09:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-09 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to normally dry washes which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid washes and low lying areas. Target Area: Riverside; San Bernardino FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR RIVERSIDE AND SAN BERNARDINO COUNTIES At 217 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include northwest portions of Joshua Tree National Park including Queen Valley Wash and Indian Cove.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
County
San Bernardino County, CA
City
San Bernardino, CA
San Bernardino County, CA
Cars
Riverside County, CA
Cars
City
Riverside, CA
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Blue Origin sues U.S. government over SpaceX lunar lander contract

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin sued the U.S government over NASA's decision to award a $2.9 billion lunar lander contract to Elon Musk's SpaceX. Blue Origin said its lawsuit filed in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims on Friday is "an attempt to remedy the flaws in the acquisition process found in NASA’s Human Landing System."
WorldPosted by
CBS News

Afghanistan's president flees the country as Taliban moves to take Kabul

Kabul, Afghanistan — Afghanistan's embattled president left the country Sunday, joining his fellow citizens and foreigners in a stampede fleeing the advancing Taliban and signaling the end of a 20-year Western experiment aimed at remaking Afghanistan. The Taliban, who for hours had been on the outskirts of Kabul, announced soon...

Comments / 0

Community Policy