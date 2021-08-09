Flood Advisory issued for Riverside, San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 15:09:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-09 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to normally dry washes which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid washes and low lying areas. Target Area: Riverside; San Bernardino FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR RIVERSIDE AND SAN BERNARDINO COUNTIES At 217 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include northwest portions of Joshua Tree National Park including Queen Valley Wash and Indian Cove.