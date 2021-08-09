Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

James Spann: Sun, heat, scattered afternoon storms for Alabama

By James Spann
Posted by 
Alabama NewsCenter
Alabama NewsCenter
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

RADAR CHECK: We have the usual array of random, scattered showers and thunderstorms across Alabama this afternoon. Stronger storms are producing heavy rain and lots of lightning; they are moving to the east and will gradually end after sunset. Away from the showers, temperatures are mostly in the low 90s; the average high for Birmingham on Aug. 9 is 91.

rss.alabamanewscenter.com

Comments / 0

Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama NewsCenter

Birmingham, AL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT

Good News from Home: telling the good news stories of Alabama.

 https://alabamanewscenter.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Alabama State
City
Cuba, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Spann
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
Related
Coffee County, ALsoutheastsun.com

Updated Tropical Storm Fred warnings

Update: Tropical Storm Fred has shifted slightly to the east and has winds of 60 mph. It is expected to make landfall in the Florida Panhandle later this afternoon. Coffee and Dale counties remain under a Tropical Storm Warning and a Flash Flood Watch. The main impacts in the area will be heavy rain beginning this afternoon with windy conditions developing throughout the afternoon and evening. There is about a 30-40 percent chance of sustained tropical storm force winds.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Alabama schools closed Aug. 16, 2021 as Tropical Storm Fred threatens state

A number of southeast Alabama school systems near the Gulf Coast will be closed on Monday in anticipation of bad weather from Tropical Storm Fred. Fred is forecast to make landfall on Monday afternoon or Monday night on the Florida Panhandle with 50 mph winds, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm’s forecasted path as of Sunday night showed the center of the storm coming ashore somewhere between Destin and Panama City although the worst weather will likely be far east of the center.
Alabama Statewvtm13.com

Tropical rain in Alabama from Fred Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Warm and humid with a chance for storms in central Alabama Monday. Tropical Storm Fred will bring areas of heavy rain to the state. Get the latest forecast in the video above. IMPACTS FROM FRED. Fred is forecast to track well to our east, keeping impacts limited...
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Cooldown Coming To Colorado As Fall-Like Storm Threatens Snow In Montana

DENVER (CBS4) – An unusually cool storm system will move into the Pacific Northwest this week with temperatures running several degrees below normal for this time of year. The cooler weather is expected to bring a little help to crews fighting some of the larger wildfires in the northwest part of the United States. The latest 6-10 Day Temperature Outlook released on Sunday from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center indicates below normal weather could impact a large part of the northern Rockies, including parts of northern Colorado and Utah. Some places in Montana will see highs only in the 40s and 50s...
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

Scattered showers and storms for the week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Expect rainfall to linger into late Sunday night before dying off. Monday will see rain chances dip back into the scattered range for the afternoon and evening hours with temperatures in the upper 80′s and lower 90′s. Tropical storm Fred is set to make landfall somewhere along the Florida panhandle late Monday into early Tuesday before tracking to the north into portions of western Georgia and eastern Alabama. We won’t have any impacts locally from Fred, but heavy rainfall and high winds are expected where landfall occurs. The scattered rain chances will stick around for the entirety of the week with temperatures in the low 90′s and overnight lows in the mid 70′s. Grace has now been downgraded to a tropical depression as it continues to track over Hispaniola. If it survives the track directly over the mountainous areas ahead, it has the potential of tracking into the gulf. It is still too far out to get into specifics as far as timing, track, and intensity.
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Fred heads for Florida Panhandle, then southeast Alabama

James Spann forecasts Tropical Storm Fred’s potential impacts for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. RADAR CHECK: We have rain falling early this morning across northeast Alabama and a few isolated showers over the western counties. The rest of the state is dry with temperatures mostly in the low 70s. Clouds will increase today statewide, and scattered showers and storms will develop during the day. Today’s high will be between 85 and 89 degrees for most places; the average high for Aug. 16 at Birmingham is 91.

Comments / 0

Community Policy