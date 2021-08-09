Cancel
Dollar mixed

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 6 days ago

The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in New York trading. It's worth 1.26 Canadian dollars, unchanged from late Friday. And the dollar is trading at 20.07 Mexican pesos, down from late Friday.

EconomyThe Heartland Institute

Will the Dollar Survive the Next Decade?

The U.S. government Federal Reserve are printing/spending trillions upon trillions of dollars, putting the country at grave risk. How much longer can this go on? Stopping Socialism’s Justin Haskins and Donald Kendal discuss the potential collapse of the dollar in this episode of “Stopping Socialism.”. For more information about Justin,...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL-FOREX-Dollar soft on mixed mood on risk, central bank moves

(Updates prices) * Dollar still down as markets weigh adding risk * Markets mindful of next U.S. payroll report on Friday * Aussie and pound in focus before central bank meetings By David Henry NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The dollar eased slightly on Monday as markets assessed how tightly to embrace risk following dovish statements from Federal Reserve policy makers last week and mixed economic data. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, was down less than 0.1% at 92.05 in the afternoon in New York after having been down about 0.2% on the day. The index last week dropped 0.9%, the dollar's worst week since early May, as it turned away from the previous week's 3-1/2-month high when traders were positioning for a speedy start of Fed tapering of support for the economy. "The U.S. dollar has begun August with a heavier tone as risk appetites rebuild," Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex, said in a note to clients. But the additional risk appetite in the dollar seemed satisfied after U.S. 10-year Treasury yields fell and stocks lost momentum after a report in the morning that U.S. manufacturing activity grew in July, but at a slower pace. U.S. Treasury bond yields fell to 1.18% on Monday afternoon from 1.226% on Friday and real yields - adjusted for inflation - reached record lows. The U.S. manufacturing report reinforced the idea that growth may have peaked. The euro was up less than 0.1% on the day at $1.187. It showed little reaction to a Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) reading of July manufacturing that had been seen as a possible mover. The British pound also little changed at $1.389, ahead of a Bank of England meeting later in the week. The recent move away from the dollar hardened after dovish comments from Fed officials indicated that lower interest rates and tapering of support for the economy will probably not come as quickly as markets had begun to expect. In comments last Wednesday, following a meeting of Fed policy makers, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said considerations of higher interest rates were "a ways away." The tone was affirmed on Friday when Fed Governor Lael Brainard said Friday "employment has some distance to go" to improve enough for the Fed to back away from support for the economy. Currency markets seemed ready to hold off on bigger moves ahead of the U.S. July nonfarm payrolls report, due on Friday. Another possible turning point could come at the end of this month when central bankers meet for an annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Fed officials could use the forum to shift, or affirm, their tone. A dollar rally "is unlikely to resume in force until a more hawkish Fed narrative takes hold," Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, said in a note. He added that he is bullish on the dollar and said he expects strong economic growth into the third quarter. NatWest analysts said "exit strategies" from government and central bank support programs, as well as new lockdowns, will drive currencies in the near term. Investors will be watching this week's meetings at the Bank of England and Reserve Bank of Australia. While sterling is supported by the possibility of an early end to BOE stimulus, the Australian central bank could well backtrack on its previous decision to taper stimulus, as protracted COVID-19 lockdowns weigh on growth. The Aussie was up 0.2% at $0.7363. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 3:17PM (1917 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 92.0500 92.1080 -0.05% 2.299% +92.1740 +91.9110 Euro/Dollar $1.1872 $1.1867 +0.04% -2.83% +$1.1897 +$1.1860 Dollar/Yen 109.2800 109.6900 -0.38% +5.76% +109.7650 +109.1900 Euro/Yen 129.72 130.15 -0.33% +2.21% +130.4200 +129.6100 Dollar/Swiss 0.9052 0.9051 -0.01% +2.29% +0.9067 +0.9038 Sterling/Dollar $1.3889 $1.3896 -0.03% +1.68% +$1.3933 +$1.3876 Dollar/Canadian 1.2507 1.2468 +0.34% -1.76% +1.2515 +1.2455 Aussie/Dollar $0.7363 $0.7347 +0.24% -4.26% +$0.7382 +$0.7330 Euro/Swiss 1.0747 1.0741 +0.06% -0.56% +1.0766 +1.0741 Euro/Sterling 0.8546 0.8534 +0.14% -4.38% +0.8557 +0.8526 NZ $0.6973 $0.6977 -0.02% -2.87% +$0.6993 +$0.6953 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.8295 8.8345 -0.15% +2.73% +8.8415 +8.7785 Euro/Norway 10.4833 10.4576 +0.25% +0.16% +10.4908 +10.4300 Dollar/Sweden 8.5945 8.5847 -0.02% +4.86% +8.6087 +8.5674 Euro/Sweden 10.2033 10.2053 -0.02% +1.26% +10.2235 +10.1790 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Sujata Rao in London. Additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo Editing by Peter Graff, Barbara Lewis, Jonathan Oatis, Jane Merriman and Dan Grebler, William Maclean)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dollar wavers on dovish Fed tone, mixed economic outlook

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar eased slightly on Monday as markets assessed how tightly to embrace risk following dovish statements from Federal Reserve policy makers last week and mixed economic data. The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six major peers, was down less than 0.1% at...
Businessai-cio.com

Goldman: Dollar Rally Will Fizzle

The dollar is rallying, reaching a near three-week high Tuesday with the help of a strong jobs report. But Goldman Sachs says investors shouldn’t believe this run. Too many problems are lurking for the US currency, the firm cautioned in a research note. Like what? US economic expansion will flag,...
Marketsmarketpulse.com

New Zealand dollar rallies

The dollar index had another sideways overnight session, finishing unchanged at 92.07, before edging lower to 92.02 in Asia in directionless trading. The dollar index remains mid-point between its breakout at 92.60 and structural support at 91.50, also home to its 100-day moving average. A break of either 91.50 or 92.60 will signal the dollar’s next directional move.
EconomyFXStreet.com

Dollar ends mixed ahead of U.S. payroll report

The greenback eased slightly and traded mixed against majority of its peers on Monday as investors are on caution ahead of Friday's release of U.S. jobs report. Reuters reported U.S. manufacturing continued to grow in July, though the pace slowed for the second straight month as spending rotates back to services from goods and shortages of raw materials persist. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Monday its index of national factory activity fell to 59.5 last month, the lowest reading since January, from 60.6 in June.
Marketsmarketpulse.com

The US Dollar Rally Continues

The US Dollar rose overnight once again, propelled higher by rising US yields, hawkish Fed-speak and perhaps some delta-variant risk-hedging flows. The dollar index rose by 0.20% to 92.97 overnight, with a resistance test at 93.20 seemingly inevitable. That will open further gains to 93.50 and then 94.30. Only a fall through 92.60 changes the narrative.
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Mixed data, mixed day

MIXED DATA, MIXED DAY (1605 EDT/2005 GMT) Major averages ended the session mixed on Wednesday,. following conflicting signals on the economy that showed a hot. services sector, but a labor market that continues to struggle. to find workers. The Institute for Supply Management survey on Wednesday. jumped to a record...
Agriculturehngn.com

$835 Monthly Food Stamp: Biden to Announce the Biggest Aid

Food stamp payments for millions of Americans will be permanently increased by a record amount later this year. Biden Administration to Announce the Increase of Food Stamp. In a recently published article in Yahoo News, the Biden administration intends to announce the largest long-term boost in food stamp benefits in the program's history, providing Americans more money to spend on groceries but costing the government billions of dollars.
Income Taxdeseret.com

There might be an extra $300 in your bank account

The second round of child tax credit payments reached the homes of nearly 61 million children on Friday — a 2.7% increase from July, The Wall Street Journal reported. The Biden administration approved the payments as a part of the American Rescue Plan — the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill that passed Congress in March, the Deseret News reported.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Anti-masker Cardinal who decried COVID vaccines and said they would lead to microchips in people's bodies is on a ventilator after catching the virus in Wisconsin

An ultra-conservative cardinal who avoids using masks and has said that COVID vaccines will lead to 'microchips' in people's bodies is on a ventilator at a Wisconsin hospital after catching coronavirus. Raymond L. Burke, 73, was visiting his native state from Rome when he got the virus, telling his Twitter...
Texas StatePosted by
Talk 1340

Fired Texas Financial Advisor Claims ‘No Blacks’ Comment Was ‘Out of Context’

A Texas financial advisor was recently exposed as the "Racist of the Day" for comments she allegedly made in a virtual meeting:. i wanted to tell you i specifically said no blacks. I’m not a prejudice person, but our clients are 90% white and i need to cater to them…so that interview was a complete waste of my time…so please don’t second guess me or go against what i ask…listen to me and give me what i ask for please.
BusinessPosted by
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

) — Many Americans have relied on stimulus checks to get through COVID. The pandemic continues 17 months after the economy initially shut down, with the Delta variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise comes amidst an improving economic conditions and could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Attorney General Merrick Garland, don't prosecute Donald Trump

(CNN) — Did Donald Trump commit federal crimes in his final, desperate attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election?. The latest revelations about Trump's final days in office demonstrate that his behavior was, at a minimum, outrageous. He pressured his acting attorney general, Jeffrey Rosen, to open an investigation of purported fraud in the vote count in Georgia, even though there was no evidence of such wrongdoing. In one call, Trump apparently directed Rosen to "just say the election was corrupt, [and] leave the rest to me."

Comments / 0

