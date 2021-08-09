Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

New Research Shows Decline in CO2 Cooled Earth’s Climate Over 30 Million Years Ago

By University of Bristol
scitechdaily.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew research led by the University of Bristol demonstrates that a decline in the concentration of atmospheric CO2 played a major role in driving Earth’s climate from a warm greenhouse into a cold icehouse world around 34 million years ago. This transition could be partly reversed in the next centuries due to the anthropogenic rise in CO2.

scitechdaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Co2#Antarctica#Climate#Temperature#The University Of Bristol#Co2#Erc#Tgres#Nature Geoscience
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Related
SciencePosted by
Salon

The ocean is about to flip a switch that could permanently disrupt life on Earth: study

A massive Atlantic Ocean current system, which affects climate, sea levels and weather systems around the world, may be about to be fatally disrupted. A new report in the journal Nature Climate Change describes how a series of Atlantic Ocean currents have reached "an almost complete loss of stability over the last century" as the planet continues to warm. The report, authored by Dr. Niklas Boers, specifically analyzes data on ocean temperature and salinity to demonstrate that their circulation has weakened over the past few decades. If current trends continue unabated, they may slow to a dangerous level or even shut down entirely.
WildlifePosted by
Daily Mail

Skull of 340 million-year-old amphibian with enormous fangs has been digitally reconstructed to show it hunted in the water like modern crocodiles

Modern technology has been used to uncover secrets of one of the earliest limbed animals that walked the Earth 340 million years ago. A team of scientists from the University of Bristol and University College London digitally reconstructed the skull of a Whatcheeria deltae, discovered in Iowa in 1995, to better understand the look and behavior of these ancient creatures and how they compare to modern animals.
Earth ScienceSFGate

Scientists expected thawing wetlands in Siberia's permafrost. What they found is 'much more dangerous.'

Scientists have long been worried about what many call "the methane bomb" - the potentially catastrophic release of methane from thawing wetlands in Siberia's permafrost. But now a study by three geologists says that a heat wave in 2020 has revealed a surge in methane emissions "potentially in much higher amounts" from a different source: thawing rock formations in the Arctic permafrost.
AmericasNarcity

A New Study Says Parts Of Canada Could Be A 'Lifeboat' For Humanity When The World Ends

This country is the place to be, apparently, because it's possible that northern Canada could become a "collapse lifeboat" for humanity in the event that the world ends. A new study says that the continually rising complexity of human civilization has led to global effects like climate change, which increase the risk of a worldwide collapse that could cause a widespread reversal of humanity's complexity.
AstronomyScientific American

Massive Machines Are Bringing Giant Exoplanets Down to Earth

About 25 years ago astronomers kicked off what would come to be called the “exoplanet revolution” with the discovery of the first alien world orbiting another sunlike star. As the pace of discovery quickened and new data came pouring in, it became clear that the cosmos is awash in planets—big planets, small planets, planets broiled by their stars or frozen in the outskirts of their systems and, overwhelmingly, planets that in size and orbit are unlike anything we have in the solar system. In the span of just a quarter-century, humankind went from knowing essentially no worlds beyond our solar system to having thousands in our catalogs. Yet even with all this progress, we still remain in the dark about the true nature of most of these worlds—and their possibilities for life. Absent some breakthrough in physics that allows practical interstellar travel, it appears unlikely we will ever visit any exoplanet, let alone several, so definitive answers to our fundamental questions about them have long seemed beyond our reach.
AustraliaPosted by
The Independent

These are the best places to ride out global societal collapse, researchers discover

In the event of a global catastrophe that causes the breakdown of civilisation as we know it, the best place to see out the apocalypse would be New Zealand, according to a new study.The country famed for its spine-tingling Maori war dance, sheep-filled fields and crisp Sauvignon Blanc would best withstand societal collapse, researchers have concluded.A team at Anglia Ruskin University’s Global Sustainability Institute examined the impact of natural and man-made disasters such as climate change, financial collapse or, say, a pandemic caused by a deadly air-borne virus, to reach its findings.Far-flung island nations with mild weather, low per-capita...
Astronomysciencex.com

Humans could recolonize Earth after mass extinctions with ectogenesis

Lately it seems that every movie, book and video game we see is about future apocalypses. Science articles are also painting a grim future for Earth and its inhabitants. If it's not global warming that will get us, it will be nuclear weapons, pandemics or AI gone rogue. Even if we could overcome such threats, we must still contend with the many natural forces that have caused mass extinctions in the past. Could we actually divert the asteroids, squelch volcanic upheavals and find oases of food and warmth deep enough to survive severe ice ages? Despite the heroics that we see in disaster movies, the answers to these questions are more likely to be no, no and no.
Environmentecowatch.com

Climate Scientists Detect Warning Signs of Gulf Stream Collapse

Climate change has "almost complete[ly]" destabilized the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), a critical aquatic "conveyor belt" that plays a major role in global temperature and weather systems, a new analysis published Thursday in Nature Climate Change reveals. Increasing ocean temperatures and, especially, the influx of freshwater from melting ice...
ScienceSmithonian

Greenhouse Gas Caused Global Cooling 34 Million Years Ago, Study Finds

Global warming’s symptoms vary wildly from hurricanes and flooding to desertification and fires. But all come from the buildup of gasses like carbon dioxide. The more carbon dioxide there is in the atmosphere, the warmer the world gets. Now, researchers have shown the opposite is also true. A paper published...
Sciencetalesbuzz.com

Earth’s energy imbalance removes almost all doubt from human-made climate change

For decades, Earth’s energy system has been out of whack. Stability in Earth’s climate hinges on a delicate balance between the amount of energy the planet absorbs from the sun and the amount of energy Earth emits back into space. But that equilibrium has been thrown off in recent years — and the imbalance is growing, according to a paper published Wednesday in the journal Nature Communications.

Comments / 0

Community Policy