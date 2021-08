Watch: Khloe Kardashian Reveals Social Media Anxiety As She Goes Natural. Here's the truth: True Thompson's parents are not dating, despite reports to the contrary. Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson remain friendly, but are not back together, multiple sources exclusively tell E! News. Rumors spread that they might be giving it another go after the couple took their 3-year-old daughter, True, to a screening of Paw Patrol with Kim Kardashian last week. The basketball star was also seen leaving another round of flirty emojis on Khloe's Instagram pics (but what else is new?).