The current track of Tropical Depression Fred could mean a rough start of the week for the Alabama Gulf coast. The National Hurricane Center in Miami is forecasting the system could hit Baldwin County on the border of Alabama and Florida, as a Tropical Storm, Monday afternoon. Fred is currently a tropical depression north of Cuba. The storm’s original track was to hit the Florida Keys, skirt the State’s western coast, and then hit the panhandle with Alabama’s Gulf coast simply in the “cone of uncertainty.” Fred’s course has since drifted west, with Alabama now in the storm’s crosshairs. While this goes on, forecasters are also watching the newly formed Tropical Storm Grace which is following a similar course to Fred’s in this unfolding story.