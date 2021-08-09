Jennie Stuart COVID-19 hospitalizations at highest level since February

On Monday, there were 15 people hospitalized with COVID-19 at Jennie Stuart Medical Center, according to spokeswoman Jayme Tubbs. It's an increase of 350% in the last two weeks and the most daily coronavirus patients since Feb. 14.

The seven-day average of patients grew to 10 — an increase of more than 200% in the last two weeks and the highest it has been since Feb. 6.

In late June, the average number of patients being treated at the hospital reached zero for the first time in more than a year. But the reprieve was cut short by a surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the highly contagious delta variant.

Coronavirus hospitalizations have spiked across the state and nationwide, and several front line health care workers have reported seeing an increase in the number of younger patients requiring hospitalization. On Friday, Vanderbilt University Medical Center announced it is once again rescheduling surgeries that can be delayed, as a result of the influx.

The surge has caused some Kentucky hospitals — including Baptist Health, which has a location in Hopkinsville on Clinic Drive — to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations among their staff. As of last week, there was no such policy at Jennie Stuart Health, a spokesman told Hoptown Chronicle.

In response to an interview request from Hoptown Chronicle regarding the recent growth in COVID-19 cases driven by the delta variant, Jennie Stuart had not made a member of its medical staff available for an interview as of Monday.

