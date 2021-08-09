Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hopkinsville, KY

Jennie Stuart COVID-19 hospitalizations at highest level since February

Posted by 
Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
 6 days ago

On Monday, there were 15 people hospitalized with COVID-19 at Jennie Stuart Medical Center, according to spokeswoman Jayme Tubbs. It's an increase of 350% in the last two weeks and the most daily coronavirus patients since Feb. 14.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10fTCe_0bMYudy700

The seven-day average of patients grew to 10 — an increase of more than 200% in the last two weeks and the highest it has been since Feb. 6.

In late June, the average number of patients being treated at the hospital reached zero for the first time in more than a year. But the reprieve was cut short by a surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the highly contagious delta variant.

Coronavirus hospitalizations have spiked across the state and nationwide, and several front line health care workers have reported seeing an increase in the number of younger patients requiring hospitalization. On Friday, Vanderbilt University Medical Center announced it is once again rescheduling surgeries that can be delayed, as a result of the influx.

The surge has caused some Kentucky hospitals — including Baptist Health, which has a location in Hopkinsville on Clinic Drive — to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations among their staff. As of last week, there was no such policy at Jennie Stuart Health, a spokesman told Hoptown Chronicle.

In response to an interview request from Hoptown Chronicle regarding the recent growth in COVID-19 cases driven by the delta variant, Jennie Stuart had not made a member of its medical staff available for an interview as of Monday.

Hoptown Chronicle is an independent, nonprofit news outlet that provides public service journalism from the heart of Hopkinsville, Kentucky. To sustain this ambitious effort for Hopkinsville, our nonprofit business model relies on donors.

Comments / 0

Hoptown Chronicle

Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville, KY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
542K+
Views
ABOUT

This is an independent, nonprofit news outlet that explores what’s working, what’s not and what’s next in Hopkinsville’s downtown district, where there are new signs of life and purpose following decades of decline from its heyday as the town’s business and cultural center.

 https://hoptownchronicle.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Hopkinsville, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
Hopkinsville, KY
Health
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Hospitalization#Baptist Health#Jennie Stuart Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Hopkinsville, KYPosted by
Hoptown Chronicle

‘Never a dull day’ during the life of Christian County lawman, daughter recounts

The last time I had seen Russell Ferguson, four years ago, we were in Lexington for a Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame luncheon. His late wife and my former Kentucky New Era newsroom colleague, Mary D. Ferguson, was among nine journalists selected for the 2017 hall of fame class. She had died the previous summer, following 54 years at the New Era as a staff writer and columnist.
Christian County, KYPosted by
Hoptown Chronicle

Masks required again in Christian County Justice Center and Courthouse

Following an increase in COVID-19 cases, anyone entering the Christian County Courthouse or the Christian County Justice Center is required to wear a mask. Both locations reinstated masks policies last week, as the county’s incidence rate grew to 34.1, which is considered in the “red zone” for community transmission. On Thursday, the health department confirmed 168 new coronavirus cases — the most weekly cases confirmed since Feb 9.
Murray, KYPosted by
Hoptown Chronicle

Murray State to require masks for everyone indoors

The new guidance from Murray State continues to encourage voluntary COVID-19 vaccinations as the “best defense” against COVID-19. The university is hosting a series of on-campus COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the next couple of months. Murray State University will require all individuals, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, to wear a...
Kentucky StatePosted by
Hoptown Chronicle

Kentucky labor force lagging as delta variant surges

Kentucky’s economy has largely weathered the coronavirus pandemic so far, though the number of people working is still far below pre-virus levels and the delta variant threatens to cause more problems. The state’s unemployment rate in June — the last month available — was 4.4%, far below the national rate...
Christian County, KYPosted by
Hoptown Chronicle

Health department sets final vaccination clinics

As public health officials stress the importance of COVID-19 vaccination with the highly contagious delta variant surging across the country and locally, the Christian County Health Department is offering three mobile vaccination clinics over the next month. No appointment is necessary to receive a vaccine, which is provided at no...
Christian County, KYPosted by
Hoptown Chronicle

Pandemic relief money announced for outlying cities

Christian County’s four outlying communities — Oak Grove, Pembroke, Crofton and LaFayette — will receive a combined $2.35 million from the American Rescue Plan, state officials announced Thursday. The amounts allocated to each of the incorporated cities are:. Oak Grove — $1,895,579. Pembroke — $230,214. Crofton — $183,084. LaFayette —...
Kentucky StatePosted by
Hoptown Chronicle

Kentucky to get $460 million in opioid settlement

Kentucky will get more than $460 million as part of a multistate settlement with Johnson & Johnson and other opioid manufacturers and distributors. The settlement is the result of several lawsuits Kentucky has filed against pharmaceutical companies. Proceeds will be put toward addiction treatment and prevention and will be distributed to the state over the coming years.
RetailPosted by
Hoptown Chronicle

Governor issues new mask recommendations

As the Delta variant surges across the country, Gov. Andy Beshear urged unvaccinated Kentuckians and vaccinated residents with heavy exposure to the public to wear a mask when not in their home. As the Delta variant of COVID-19 escalates in Kentucky and elsewhere, Gov. Andy Beshear strongly recommended Monday that...
CollegesPosted by
Hoptown Chronicle

University of Kentucky seeks unvaccinated participants for COVID-19 transmission study

The University of Kentucky is looking for participants for a study aiming at understanding how COVID-19 is spreading among unvaccinated people. The study is seeking participants who are 18-to-29 who haven’t been vaccinated. People who’ve tested positive for COVID are not eligible. To understand reasons behind decisions not to get vaccinated, the study will enroll those who don’t plan to get the vaccine and those who do.

Comments / 0

Community Policy