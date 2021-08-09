1 taken to hospital after crashing car into Dayton Canoe Club

DAYTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after crashing into a Dayton business Monday evening.

The car reportedly crashed into to the Dayton Canoe Club building on 1020 Riverside Drive around 3:45 p.m.

News Center 7 crew on scene reported seeing a person temporarily pinned inside of the car, which appeared to have been heavily damaged.

The person was removed from the car and taken to an area hospital. Details on the extent of the person’s injuries were not immediately available.

