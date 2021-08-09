Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

Gas Prices In Western Pennsylvania Increase, National Average At Highest Of The Year

CBS Pittsburgh
 6 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – This week, gas prices in Western Pennsylvania increased by three cents to $3.334 per gallon, according to AAA.

The average price this week sits at $3.334, while last week the average was $3.305.

Throughout the area, prices ranged from $3.262 in Altoona to $3.375 in Brookville.

Meanwhile, in Pittsburgh, the average is $3.33.

According to AAA crude oil prices dropped below $70 per barrel at the end of the week due to concerns about the delta variant and growing COVID-19 case numbers.

The national average is at $3.19, which is the most expensive it’s been all year.

That average is $1.02 more than a year ago, five cents more than a month ago, and two cents more than last week.

Prices fluctuated throughout the country with some areas seeing a nine-cent increase to a seven-cent decrease. That fluctuation is attributed to an increase in demand and a decrease in stocks, according to the Energy Information Administration.

