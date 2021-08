Mercer Athletics has announced that all tickets for the football season opener against Point University on Sept. 2 will be $4.78 as part of the 478 Day promotion. Fans can purchase tickets to the first contest of the 2021 season against the Point Skyhawks by clicking here. Spectators will want to arrive early to check out the Ford Concert Series in Toby Town, featuring headlining artists Noah Hicks and Dylan Marlowe.