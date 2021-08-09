Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Two Denver deputies suspended after jail inmate escaped by tricking staff

By Elise Schmelzer
Denver Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Denver jail deputies will lose pay after a man who was incarcerated escaped by tricking deputies into believing he was his cellmate. Deputy Zabair Cheema will serve a two-day suspension for failing to verify the man’s identity before releasing him from the downtown jail. Deputy Phillip Weingart, a field training officer, will also lose two days of pay for failing to properly supervise the deputies in the release unit, some of whom were still in training.

www.denverpost.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Denver, CO
Government
City
Bond, CO
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tricking#The U S Marshals Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Blue Origin sues U.S. government over SpaceX lunar lander contract

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin sued the U.S government over NASA's decision to award a $2.9 billion lunar lander contract to Elon Musk's SpaceX. Blue Origin said its lawsuit filed in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims on Friday is "an attempt to remedy the flaws in the acquisition process found in NASA’s Human Landing System."
WorldPosted by
CBS News

Afghanistan's president flees the country as Taliban moves to take Kabul

Kabul, Afghanistan — Afghanistan's embattled president left the country Sunday, joining his fellow citizens and foreigners in a stampede fleeing the advancing Taliban and signaling the end of a 20-year Western experiment aimed at remaking Afghanistan. The Taliban, who for hours had been on the outskirts of Kabul, announced soon...

Comments / 0

Community Policy