Two Denver deputies suspended after jail inmate escaped by tricking staff
Two Denver jail deputies will lose pay after a man who was incarcerated escaped by tricking deputies into believing he was his cellmate. Deputy Zabair Cheema will serve a two-day suspension for failing to verify the man’s identity before releasing him from the downtown jail. Deputy Phillip Weingart, a field training officer, will also lose two days of pay for failing to properly supervise the deputies in the release unit, some of whom were still in training.www.denverpost.com
Comments / 0